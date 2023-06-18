Safe J&K attracting investments: Hardeep Singh Puri

Kathua/Jammu: Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas; Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri Sunday reiterated that post abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir, as a safe destination for investors, was attracting huge investments, which would generate employment.

He was addressing a public rally in Kathua organised by J&K BJP in connection with the ongoing programmes under ‘9 Saal Bemisaal’ campaign, on the successful completion of nine years by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government.

“Safe environment is the first condition of investment and employment. After the removal of Article 370, today Jammu and Kashmir is safe and investments are also coming here. Today Jammu and Kashmir is changing completely and is writing a new chapter of development,” Puri said.

He was joined by the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh, who too addressed the rally.

“J&K has changed a lot after the abrogation of Article 370. Stone-pelting was assuming shape as one of the biggest industries. Now, the local law and order situation has improved in J&K and the issues of national security are being addressed properly,” Puri said.

J&K BJP vice-president Yudhvir Sethi, former minister Rajeev Jasrotia, former MLA Kuldeep, district president Gopal Mahajan, DDC chairperson Col (retired) Mann Singh and DDC vice-chairman Raghunandan Singh Bablu, former MoS Rashpaul Verma, Prem Nath Dogra, Pawan Sharma, Dr Parneesh Mahajan, Rekha Kumari, DDC members and other senior party leaders were also present in the rally.

On the occasion, Puri also released a booklet, giving an account of some of the major development works done in Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency in the past nine years.

Later, Puri on his official Twitter handle, tweeted about Kathua rally, “Joined a large & enthusiastic 'Maha Rally' with my friend & colleague@DrJitendraSingh Ji in Barnoti, Kathua, J&K. Everyone that I have interacted with during my visits to the region has expressed happiness at the transformation taking place under leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji.”

“Policies of inclusive development during #gareebKalyanKe9Saal resonate well with citizens & laabhartis of various schemes anchored in the philosophy of Antyodaya Se Sarvodaya,” he further tweeted.

In another interesting tweet, which was not related to J&K or Kathua rally yet pertained to his ministry, Puri lauded a worker of a gas agency for carrying an LPG cylinder to the home of a consumer amid heavy rain in Barmer area of Rajasthan.