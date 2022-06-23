Sajjad Shaheen concerned over losses caused by incessant rains

Banihal: National Conference (NC) leader and District President, Ramban Sajjad Shaheen on Thursday expressed concern over losses caused to infrastructure, private property and the crops due to recent incessant rains. He sought immediate survey of the damages so that the affected people are compensated .

“The entire district of Ramban in general and Banihal assembly constituency in particular was hit by the incessant rains, causing enormous sufferings to the people,” Shaheen said in a statement. He added that the rain has caused a complete devastation to the standing maize crops besides damage to various houses and nallah bridges resulting in huge loss and inconvenience to the people in the entire Ramban district particularly in Banihal constituency.

Shaheen expressed solidarity with the rain affected families, who have suffered losses to their property and crops has emphasised on the concerned governmental agencies to provide financial assistance to the sufferers.