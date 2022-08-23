Sajjad Shaheen conducts extensive tour of remote areas

The people also complained about scarcity of drinking water in several villages and demanded construction of bridge at Narad at Maligam Nallah besides all weather Bawa to Mangit road that will be connecting majority population living in these villages through out the year.

Shaheen said the bad condition of Banihal -Mangit road, Ukharhal-Panchal road, Ukharhal-Maligam road, Digdole Bajmasta road , Banihal-Mangit road has badly impacted the mobility and added to the miseries of the people living in these remote villages.

While expressing grave concern over the inability of the local administration in clearing the bottle necks on construction of Bawa- Mangit road and Seeran-Sarachi road, the NC leader urged the R&B Department for taking up the construction work on immediate bases.

Shaheen expressing deep concern over power crisis in peripheral areas particularly Khari, Trigam, Mahu-Mangit, Sarachi, Neel, Pogal-Paristan and said that unscheduled power cuts have aggravated woes of people in these villages of Banihal constituency.