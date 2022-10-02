Sajjad Shaheen conducts extensive tour to remote villages in Khari Tehsil

Banihal: National Conference leader and District president Ramban, Mir Sajjad Shaheen on Sunday conducted extensive tour to Village Kawna, Ahma, Kumbla, Arimarg, Bawah, Mahu in Khari Tehsil and took stock of the problems faced by the people on day today basis.

He was accompanied by Local DDC counselor and other party functionaries of the block, a press note said.

During his visit to these villages the locals apprised him about erratic power supply, scarcity of drinking water, shortage of staff in educational institutions and health care centers besides depeliated condition of roads in far-off areas of the tehsil.

Shaheen said the road connectivity to Khari -Mahu and Banihal -Mangit roads is in bad shape and the delay in improvement and upgradation work has badly impacted the mobility and added to the miseries of the people.