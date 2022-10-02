Sajjad Shaheen conducts extensive tour to remote villages in Khari Tehsil

Banihal: National Conference leader and District president Ramban, Mir Sajjad Shaheen on Sunday conducted extensive tour to Village Kawna, Ahma, Kumbla, Arimarg, Bawah, Mahu in Khari Tehsil and took stock of the problems faced by the people on day today basis.
He was accompanied by Local DDC counselor and other party functionaries of the block, a press note said.
During his visit to these villages the locals apprised him about erratic power supply, scarcity of drinking water, shortage of staff in educational institutions and health care centers besides depeliated condition of roads in far-off areas of the tehsil.
Shaheen said the road connectivity to Khari -Mahu and Banihal -Mangit roads is in bad shape and the delay in improvement and upgradation work has badly impacted the mobility and added to the miseries of the people.
He has urged the District Administration to take immediate cognizance of these serious public issues as these are of utmost importance for the large number of local population living in the entire Khari tehsil.
Shaheen also drew the attention of the Lt Governor led State administration towards deficiencies in Education and Health sectors and sought immediate filling up of vacant posts as also stocking of adequate quantity of medicines in the Health institutions. He said same complaints have also been received from Pogal-Paristan, Neel, Sumar, Sarachi, Sumar, Chaknarwa-Chamalwas. Bajmasta, Chaka, Sarbagni, Amkote,Thachi, Bingara, Sarachi, Kumbla, Maligam, Arimarg, Buzla Senabati, Tanka and Gool villages.
The NC leader has urged upon the administration to review stock and supply position of essential commodities and ensure advance dumping of ration, Cooking gas and Kerosene oil in all snow bound areas of district Ramban and Gool including Mahu-Mangit, Trigam, Sarachi, Chaka, Sarbagni, Neel, Sumar, Pogal -Paristan, Hinjhal, Nowgam, Amkote-Thachi, Chaknarwa, Chamalwas and other higher reaches of other districts before the onslought of winter as most of these areas remain cut off for months during the winter.