Sajjad Shaheen visits remote villages

Banihal: National Conference (NC) leader and District president Ramban, Sajjad Shaheen accompanied by DDC counselor Khari Gulshan Parveen and other party functionaries today conducted extensive tour to village Hingni, Shagan, Batibass, Nachlana, Koot in Khari Tehsil of Banihal constituency and took stock of the problems faced by the local villagers on day to day basis.
Shaheen met people in Shagan also where locals apprised him about scarcity of drinking water and erratic power supply in far-off areas of the tehsil, a press note said.
Shaheen said the road connecting Hingni ,Shagan, Batibass, Baderkote is in a depilated condition and needs widening at several places followed by complete macdamisation from Hingni to Shagan stretch of the road to make it safe for road users.
He said that Nachlana - Mahu-Mangit roads is also in a bad shape which has added to the miseries of the people.
He particularly referred to the frequent blockade of Nachlana – Khari -Mahu road due to sinking of a major portion of the road at Hirnihal in Khari tehsil, saying no serious effort is being made to repair the road.
Shaheen drew the attention of the administration towards deficiencies in Health and Education sectors and sought immediate improvement in the Health infrastructure in remote areas and has demanded setting up of PHCs in Shagan, Mahoo, Mangit, Buzla , Kumbla, Khari and other areas besides filling up of vacant posts as also stocking of adequate quantity of medicines in the Health institutions.
Later, Shaheen also went to the residences of Hingni road accident victims who died recently in a tragic accident and offered condolences to their families and relatives.
Shaheen has appealed to the LG lead administration to sanction Rs 10 lakh as ex--gratia relief to the families of the deceased.