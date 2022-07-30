Sajjad Shaheen visits remote villages

Shaheen said the road connecting Hingni ,Shagan, Batibass, Baderkote is in a depilated condition and needs widening at several places followed by complete macdamisation from Hingni to Shagan stretch of the road to make it safe for road users.

He said that Nachlana - Mahu-Mangit roads is also in a bad shape which has added to the miseries of the people.

He particularly referred to the frequent blockade of Nachlana – Khari -Mahu road due to sinking of a major portion of the road at Hirnihal in Khari tehsil, saying no serious effort is being made to repair the road.