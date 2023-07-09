SAJY-2023 | Army provides emergency aid to stranded Yatra pilgrims on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Srinagar: Amidst the relentless downpour and subsequent closure of the Jammu Srinagar highway, the Indian Army stepped up to provide emergency relief and aid to over 650 Yatris, including women and children, who found themselves stranded on the highway near Qazigund.

The unfortunate turn of events occurred as a result of the inclement weather and landslides at Ramban, forcing the temporary closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Amid the distress, the stranded pilgrims found a glimmer of hope when the Army swiftly came to their rescue.

“The Army immediately initiated a well-coordinated operation to assist the stranded Yatris. The stranded Yatris were shifted to a nearby Army camp, where they were provided with more than just shelter,” an Army officer said.

He said the Army ensured that the pilgrims received warm clothing, nourishing meals, and essential medical aid.

“The Army ensured the Yatris’ safety and well-being during their time of need,” the official said.

The official said the Indian Army assures safety and good health of Yatris, while emphasizing the commitment of the Army to safeguard the Yatra pilgrims.

The Army official said they were working in close coordination with Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and all other agencies to provide timely assistance to pilgrims to ensure their safety.