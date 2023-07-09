SAJY-2023 | Army provides emergency aid to stranded Yatra pilgrims on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Srinagar: Amidst the relentless downpour and subsequent closure of the Jammu Srinagar highway, the Indian Army stepped up to provide emergency relief and aid to over 650 Yatris, including women and children, who found themselves stranded on the highway near Qazigund.
The unfortunate turn of events occurred as a result of the inclement weather and landslides at Ramban, forcing the temporary closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Amid the distress, the stranded pilgrims found a glimmer of hope when the Army swiftly came to their rescue.
“The Army immediately initiated a well-coordinated operation to assist the stranded Yatris. The stranded Yatris were shifted to a nearby Army camp, where they were provided with more than just shelter,” an Army officer said.
He said the Army ensured that the pilgrims received warm clothing, nourishing meals, and essential medical aid.
“The Army ensured the Yatris’ safety and well-being during their time of need,” the official said.
The official said the Indian Army assures safety and good health of Yatris, while emphasizing the commitment of the Army to safeguard the Yatra pilgrims.
The Army official said they were working in close coordination with Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and all other agencies to provide timely assistance to pilgrims to ensure their safety.
“We ensure that all the Yatra pilgrims are safe and in good health and spirit,” the official said.
The official said they are continuously working to provide all assistance to pilgrims stranded due to inclement weather and rain.
“Additional tents have also been established at Domel, Baltal to augment the shelter capacity of Yatri camp. We have also set up a 24X7 medical aid facility, meals and warm clothing to pilgrims,” he said.
As already reported, the top officials for Army and other security agencies have declared that the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SAJY)-2023 was a coordinated effort of all security and intelligence agencies who are working in sync with each other to ensure incident free SAJy-2023.
Besides the Indian Army, other security agencies like CRPF have played a pivotal role to safeguard SAJY-2023.
A top CRPF official said they are working tirelessly to ensure safety passage and road sanitization during SAJY-2023.
“We have employed a multi-faceted approach to safeguard the Yatra and ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims,” a top CRPF official said.
He said the CRPPF conducts rigorous road sanitization operations on a daily basis from the pre-dawn hours.
“Specialized Road Opening Parties and trained dog squads meticulously scan the Yatra route to detect and neutralize potential threats such as improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other sabotage materials,” the official said.
The CRPF has deployed an array of security measures to maintain a secure environment throughout the yatra which includes continuous domination of the Jammu-Srinagar by establishing 24x7 Nakas, strategically positioned for effective surveillance and monitoring of the convoy’s movement.
The official said CRPF has placed various Nakas along the Yatra route to strengthen the security grid besides regular search operations are conducted in the areas along both the Pahalgam and Baltal Axis to preemptively neutralize any potential threats and maintain a safe environment for the pilgrims.
“CRPF personnel maintain a strong presence at the Yatri camps established along the Pahalgam and Baltal Axis, ensuring the safety and security of the pilgrims and their belongings,” he said.