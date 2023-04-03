Sales Tax Deptt contributing significantly to J&K’s revenue collection: Commissioner

Jammu: Commissioner State Taxes Department, J&K, Rashmi Singh Monday said that the department was contributing significantly to Jammu and Kashmir’s revenue collection.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking during the felicitation ceremony of officers and officials of the Sales Tax Department at the Excise and Taxation Complex, Railhead here, she said that the department had created an ecosystem where it acts as a facilitator as well as an awareness generator.

Singh said that the revenue augmentation could only be achieved through consistent efforts both at the level of jurisdictional circles as well as enforcement wings.

She lauded the officers and officials of the STD for their exceptional performance and special efforts in detecting cases of GST evasion and subsequent realisation of tax and penalty from the evaders, thereby making significant contributions to J&K’s revenue collection.

Congratulating the officers and officials for their outstanding achievements, Singh appreciated their hard work and dedication towards duties.

She emphasised that there was a need to continue with their efforts in future also to maintain the integrity of the tax system and ensure that J&K’s revenue collection targets were met.