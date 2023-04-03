Sales Tax Deptt contributing significantly to J&K’s revenue collection: Commissioner

Jammu: Commissioner State Taxes Department, J&K, Rashmi Singh Monday said that the department was contributing significantly to Jammu and Kashmir’s revenue collection.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking during the felicitation ceremony of officers and officials of the Sales Tax Department at the Excise and Taxation Complex, Railhead here, she said that the department had created an ecosystem where it acts as a facilitator as well as an awareness generator.
Singh said that the revenue augmentation could only be achieved through consistent efforts both at the level of jurisdictional circles as well as enforcement wings.
She lauded the officers and officials of the STD for their exceptional performance and special efforts in detecting cases of GST evasion and subsequent realisation of tax and penalty from the evaders, thereby making significant contributions to J&K’s revenue collection.
Congratulating the officers and officials for their outstanding achievements, Singh appreciated their hard work and dedication towards duties.
She emphasised that there was a need to continue with their efforts in future also to maintain the integrity of the tax system and ensure that J&K’s revenue collection targets were met.
Singh said that the department was in the process of strengthening its human resource through a process of regular training and workshops of the staff as well as knowledge sharing with the different states.
She said that ‘KAR-TAVYA’ – a tax awareness initiative recently launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha needed to be carried forward through continuous awareness, making tax compliance a norm among the public.
Speaking on the occasion, Additional Commissioner State Taxes (Administration and Enforcement), Jammu, Namrita Dogra highlighted the achievements of the department.
She said that J&K registered a substantial increase in the tax revenue for financial year 2022-23 due to the concrete efforts of the officers and the officials.
Dogra said that a number of steps had been taken by the department for strengthening of tax mechanism like setting up of Zonal Convergence Forums, GST Suvidha Kendra, Audit Wing, and Special Investigation Unit (SIU) to ensure revenue augmentation through Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence.
During the felicitation ceremony, the officers and officials were presented with cash awards under the reward scheme of the government.
The reward scheme recognises the efforts of officers and officials who detect cases of tax evasion and contribute significantly to J&K’s revenue collection.
The awardees expressed their gratitude towards the department and pledged to continue their efforts towards maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in carrying out their duties.
Deputy Commissioner State Taxes Enforcement, Samba, Sanjay Gupta; Deputy Commissioner State Taxes (Appeals-I), Shehnaz Akhter; Deputy Commissioner State Taxes (Recovery), Jammu, Bal Krishan; Deputy Commissioner State Taxes Enforcement (Kathua) Lakhanpur, Ranjeet Singh; Deputy Commissioner State Taxes Enforcement (North) Udhampur, Anil Kumar Chandail; Deputy Commissioner State Taxes Enforcement (Central), Ritu Mahajan; Deputy Commissioner State Taxes (Appeals-II), ShaziaKousar; Deputy Commissioner State Taxes (IT, Data Analytics and Economic Intelligence, Jammu), Kanchan Bala and Deputy Commissioner State Taxes Headquarter, Ashima Sher were also present on the occasion.