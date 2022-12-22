Samoon chairs meeting on promotion of startups through SBDUs

Dr Samoon, while addressing the meeting, said that Skill Development Department shall provide requisite space in 20 Polytechnics and ITIs for setting up of SBDUs and incubation centers. Besides, IIM Jammu team will help in designing the space and infrastructure for the office and incubation centers and funds amounting Rs 10 lakh shall be provided to each SBDU under Skill Development Mission, J&K.

Principal Secretary said that SBDUs in each district would deliver professional, high quality and technical assistance to budding entrepreneurs and existing small businesses.

Dr Samoon added that the SBDUs stakeholders meeting would be organised by the department in January.