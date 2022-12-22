Samoon chairs meeting on promotion of startups through SBDUs

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Asgar Hassan Samoon Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the promotion of startups by SDD through the establishment of Small Business Development Units (SBDUs) and incubation centres in Polytechnics and ITIs of J&K.
Prof B S Sahai, Director, IIM Jammu, Director, Skill Development Department, Sudershan Kumar, Mission Director, Leena Padha, Principals and Superintendents of Polytechnics and ITIs from Jammu and Srinagar besides faculty of IIM Jammu attended the meeting.
Dr Samoon, while addressing the meeting, said that Skill Development Department shall provide requisite space in 20 Polytechnics and ITIs for setting up of SBDUs and incubation centers. Besides, IIM Jammu team will help in designing the space and infrastructure for the office and incubation centers and funds amounting Rs 10 lakh shall be provided to each SBDU under Skill Development Mission, J&K.
Principal Secretary said that SBDUs in each district would deliver professional, high quality and technical assistance to budding entrepreneurs and existing small businesses.
Dr Samoon added that the SBDUs stakeholders meeting would be organised by the department in January.