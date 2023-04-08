Sanath Jaysuriya urges people to present positive picture of Sri Lanka

Srinagar: Swashbuckling cricket star Sanath Jaysuriya Saturday urged people to visit Sri Lanka and see its breathtakingly beautiful beaches and loving locales.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of an education event at Doon International School (DIS) here, Jayasuriya, who is also the brand ambassador of Sri Lankan Tourism, said instead of writing about the Sri Lanka's conflict ridden past, media persons would do well by writing about the vast tourism potential of the country and help in its economic revival.

The 1996 World Cup winner who, along with Ramesh Kaluwitharna, taught the cricketing world how to approach the power play with aggressive tactics, said he did not regret not being around to play in international leagues as he had played his innings.

"I have done enough in my cricketing career. Three years before my retirement, I played T20 cricket and IPL as well. Whatever I played I played with passion and I am happy with that," he said.

About the economic crisis of Sri Lanka in past, he said the Country faced bad period an year ago when people wanted changed which happened in the Country after protests. "But now people in my country are looking towards a better future. Whatever happened is in history and everything is in place now," he said.