Srinagar: Abhay Sopori, Santoor Maestro called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

He was accompanied by his mother Professor Aparna Sopori, wife of Late Pandit Bhajan Sopori.

Abhay Sopori apprised the Lt Governor on his upcoming projects and discussed the issues related to promotion of art, culture and music of Jammu Kashmir.