Sarah Rizvi posted as DIG J&K Police Headquarters

Jammu: J&K Home Department on Saturday posted senior IPS officer Sarah Rizvi as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in J&K Police Headquarters.

“In the interest of administration, Sarah Rizvi, IPS (RR: 2008), awaiting orders of posting is hereby posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Administration), Police Headquarters J&K, against an available vacancy, with immediate effect,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home, Raj Kumar Goyal.

Sarah, a Gujarat cadre officer, is on inter-cadre deputation to the Union Territory of J&K.