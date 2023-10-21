Sarhad organising 2nd J&K International Film Festival in Pune, Greater Kashmir media partner

Pune: Sarhad is organising the second edition of the J&K International Film Festival in Pune and Greater Kashmir will be its media partner.

A statement of Sarhad issued here said that addressing a news conference held here, it was announced that all the preparations for organising the 2nd edition of ‘Sarhad’s J&K International Film Festival’ have been completed.

The statement said that the first edition of this festival was held in June 2022 and that was a huge success.

It said that the response from the filmmakers and the audience, especially the youth was overwhelming.

“This time, the organisers plan to take this edition to the next level and hope that it will be a bigger success than the first edition,” the statement said. “Keeping in mind the age-old friendship of people of Kashmir and Maharashtra, we are going to include Marathi films in the short film category. The talented youth from the Marathi film industry will get recognition and a strong platform to showcase their films.”

It said that the 5-day festival would start on January 6, 2024.