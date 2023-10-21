Sarhad organising 2nd J&K International Film Festival in Pune, Greater Kashmir media partner

Pune: Sarhad is organising the second edition of the J&K International Film Festival in Pune and Greater Kashmir will be its media partner.
A statement of Sarhad issued here said that addressing a news conference held here, it was announced that all the preparations for organising the 2nd edition of ‘Sarhad’s J&K International Film Festival’ have been completed.
The statement said that the first edition of this festival was held in June 2022 and that was a huge success.
It said that the response from the filmmakers and the audience, especially the youth was overwhelming.
“This time, the organisers plan to take this edition to the next level and hope that it will be a bigger success than the first edition,” the statement said. “Keeping in mind the age-old friendship of people of Kashmir and Maharashtra, we are going to include Marathi films in the short film category. The talented youth from the Marathi film industry will get recognition and a strong platform to showcase their films.”
It said that the 5-day festival would start on January 6, 2024.
The statement said that the inaugural function would be held in the auditorium of the S M Joshi Foundation and the screening of the films would be held in the auditorium of the National Film Archives of India.
It said that the films, and music videos of any duration, made in any genre either by the professionals from J&K and made on the subjects related to J&K and the major portion of the film shot in J&K or the main cast from J&K would be eligible for this festival.
“The films or the music videos produced after December 31, 2020, will only be included in the competition section. However, for the non-competition section, there is no such eligibility criteria,” the statement said.
It said that the films produced by producers from Maharashtra would also be considered in the genre of Short Fiction Films (up to 45 mins) and Short Documentary Films (up to 45 mins).
“This decision has been taken keeping in mind the friendship of J&K and Maharashtra,” the statement said.
It said that the last date for receiving the films is November 30, 2023, and the late deadline (with a late fee) would be December 7, 2023.