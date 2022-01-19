‘Save Public Sector, strengthen LIC Day’ observed across J&K

Jammu: LIC employees across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh observed ‘Save Public Sector, strengthen LIC Day’ on Wednesday on the call of Joint Forum of Trade Unions in LIC.
The programme was led by Comrades Vijay Khajuria, secretary LIC Class-1 officers Federation; Rakesh Magotra secretary National Federation of Insurance Field Workers of India (NFIFWI) and Pawan Gupta divisional secretary Northern Zone Insurance Employees’ Association Srinagar division (NZIEA).
The LIC employees observed the day by wearing badges and resolving to protect the public sector, strengthen LIC and oppose LIC IPO. In a joint statement, they said, “January 19 is a day of historic significance to LIC employees and officers. Six and a half decades ago, on January 19, 1956 the first step towards nationalisation of life insurance was taken. The then Government of India promulgated the Life Insurance (Emergency Provisions) Ordinance 1956 and took over the management of 154 Indian insurers, 16 foreign insurers and 75 Provident Fund Societies. By January 20, 1956, all life insurance companies were taken over by 42 custodians appointed by the Government of India.”
“The period between January 19, 1956 and August 31, 1956 was utilised as a period of preparation to facilitate the subsequent integration of the various insurers into a single state owned Corporation. LIC came into being on September 1, 1956 with a lot of hopes and expectations,” they recalled.
They stated that since its inception in the year 1956, the LIC earned the trust and goodwill of millions of Indians and crossed many milestones. “The LIC has set unprecedented performance records in various aspects of life insurance business. Commencing its operations with a paltry sum of Rs 5 Cr in the year 1956, the LIC today commands over an astronomically huge asset base of over Rs 38 lakh crore. It is the largest life insurance company in the world in terms of number of policies with a customer base of over 40 crores,” they maintained.
They rued that unfortunately, this public sector institution was being sought to be weakened in the name of IPO and its listing in the stock market.
“Despite an overwhelming section of the public opinion opposing the IPO move, the government is going ahead with this move. New business channels like online sale of policies have posed new challenges to huge agency force. Apart from LIC, a large number of public sector institutions have been lined up for disinvestment and privatisation under the garb of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’,” they alleged.
At Srinagar, a joint programme led by Comrades Ajaz Ah Dar joint secretary NZIEA Srinagar division; Fayaz Gul, vice president; Syed Aadil Imam and others, was held outside Divisional office Srinagar.