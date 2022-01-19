‘Save Public Sector, strengthen LIC Day’ observed across J&K

“The period between January 19, 1956 and August 31, 1956 was utilised as a period of preparation to facilitate the subsequent integration of the various insurers into a single state owned Corporation. LIC came into being on September 1, 1956 with a lot of hopes and expectations,” they recalled.

They stated that since its inception in the year 1956, the LIC earned the trust and goodwill of millions of Indians and crossed many milestones. “The LIC has set unprecedented performance records in various aspects of life insurance business. Commencing its operations with a paltry sum of Rs 5 Cr in the year 1956, the LIC today commands over an astronomically huge asset base of over Rs 38 lakh crore. It is the largest life insurance company in the world in terms of number of policies with a customer base of over 40 crores,” they maintained.