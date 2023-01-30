SC seeks Center, JK govt’s response on plea challenging appointment of police officers as PPs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Centre and J&K government on a petition, challenging the appointment of police officers as Public Prosecutors(PPs) in Jammu and Kashmir.

A division Bench of Justice MR Shah and Justice CT Ravikumar sought Centre and J&K administration’s response to the plea before the next date of hearing on March 20.

In his plea filed before the SC, one Amit Pathania has challenged the judgement delivered by the J&K High Court regarding a decision of the government in 2019 to establish a “Directorate of Prosecution” by creating a separate prosecution service comprising of J&K police persons and appointing them as Deputy Directors/Public Prosecutors/Assistant Public Prosecutors and so on.