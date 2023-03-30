SC sets aside J&K HC verdict annulling selection of 64 drug inspectors

Srinagar: The Supreme Court has set aside J&K and Ladakh High Court’s judgment whereby selection list of 64 Drug Inspectors issued by J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB) in 2009 was quashed.

“In light of the pertinent selection procedure that was followed, we are unable to hold that the same was mechanical or casual or suffered from irregularities which were so grave or arbitrary in nature so as to justify quashing the entire selection process,” a division bench of the apex court comprising Justice K M Joseph and Justice B V Nagarathna said.

The top court in its decision underscores that while the entire selection list had been quashed by the High Court primarily on the ground of non-availability of individual award rolls or mark-sheets awarding marks individually, the same was "unsustainable".

“...we are unable to trace the requirement of individual rolls being signed and verified by the members of the Selection Board, to any statute or rule. Therefore, we cannot sustain the finding of the High Court that the entire selection process was vitiated by such irregularity,” the apex court said.