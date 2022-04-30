SC sets aside strictures against Electricity Magistrate

“The suicide theory stands belied on the mathematical calculation where the height of the deceased exceeds the height of the place wherefrom he was claimed to be hanged by the police,” the Magistrate had said in the committal order.

However, the order was challenged by the alleged accused persons and the doctor concerned before the High court with the contention that police authorities had registered case (FIR No. 171/20110 in the matter on June 23, 2011 itself while father of the deceased filed an application on July 9, 2011 in the Court of CJM Sopore with the prayer that the police authorities be directed to register an FIR against the accused persons.

The High Court had however noticed that the magistrate was obliged to call a report from the police to verify and assess the position. Instead of doing so, the Magisterate directed the SHO Police Station Sopore to lodge an FIR and to submit the status report.