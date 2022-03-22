School Education Deptt to provide digital health cards to all students: Chief Secretary

While reviewing the POSHAN Scheme, the Chief secretary asked the School Education Department to ensure provisions for healthy meals to the students through efficient coordination with the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, and Rural Development Department.

It was also asked to undertake proper manpower management in food preparation and distribution so as to supplement the teaching efforts without compromising on the quality of education being provided across the Government schools of Jammu and Kashmir.

To promote consumption of fresh, healthy and balanced diet under the scheme, the schools were asked to promote growing of fruits and vegetables in their backyards in POSHAN vatikas. Schools facing land shortage were encouraged to coordinate with respective Panchayats in the matter and establish the vatika at a suitable nearby land.