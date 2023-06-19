State

SDM Katra posted as Dy Secy in LG’s Secretariat

Representational Image
Representational ImageFile/GK

Jammu: The government Monday posted senior Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Katra Angrez Singh as Deputy Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, with immediate effect.

“In the interest of administration, Angrez Singh, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Katra, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Katra, is hereby transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, with immediate effect,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com