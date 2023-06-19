SDM Katra posted as Dy Secy in LG’s Secretariat

Jammu: The government Monday posted senior Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Katra Angrez Singh as Deputy Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, with immediate effect.

“In the interest of administration, Angrez Singh, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Katra, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Katra, is hereby transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, with immediate effect,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.