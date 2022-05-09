Searches continue to trace 2 drowned boys

Ramban: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials and Jammu and Kashmir Police re- launched searches in river Chenab at Maitra area of Ramban on Monday for tracing two drowned boys.
The search operation was suspended Sunday evening for a night.
District administration Ramban had summoned NDRF team to trace the two minor boys in river Chenab in Maitra Ramban.
According to police, two minor boys slipped into a fast flowing river Chenab and drowned while taking bath in the embankments of the river in Maitra area of Ramban Sunday afternoon.
After the incident Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam had summoned NDRF for the operation .The NDRF teams arrived here early Monday morning.
The NDRF team with the help boats and deep divers has started a search operation in river Chenab at Maitra Ramban to trace the two drowned minor boys.
NDRF teams were assisted by UTDRF and a special team of Jammu and Kashmir Police re-launched search operation Monday morning to trace two missing boys in river Chenab in Maitra Khowbagh Seri and other areas.
The searches were going on at several places alongside river Chenab including Maitra Khowbagh Chamba Seri.
Two minors identified as Natish Kumar 15 son of Kishori Lal and Pravinder Singh 16 son of Suram Singh both residents of village Diyar Gali Tehsil Rajgrah District Ramban had gone to the embankments of river Chenab for taking bath accidently both had slipped into river and swept away in fast flowing water of river Chenab on Sunday afternoon since then police SDRF and local volunteers has launched a search operation to trace out bodies of drowned persons, the search operation was suspended Sunday evening for a night.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam, though his official twitter handle advised parents not to allow children to venture near Chenab river banks and other bodies.
They may also sensitise not to consume any unknown herbs/substances.