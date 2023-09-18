SEC notifies schedule for preparation of 2nd supplement to Panchayat Electoral Roll, 2023

Jammu: The State Election Commission (SEC) Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Monday notified the schedule for preparation of a second supplement to the Panchayat Electoral Roll, 2023 with January 1, 2023, as the qualifying date.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that a public notice issued here in this regard stated that the electors of the area can accordingly submit (file) claims and objections regarding additions, deletions, corrections and transpositions of entries in the existing Panchayat Electoral Roll to concerned EROS with effect from September 20, 2023, to September 29, 2023.

The notice said that the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) should get Panchayat Electoral Roll, 2023 displayed at prominent locations in Halqa Panchayat on September 20, 2023, (Wednesday) along with public notice.

Besides, special camps would be held at the Polling Booth Locations on September 23, 2023, (Saturday) and September 24, 2023, (Sunday).

The Panchayat Election Booth Officials (PEBO - VLW/MPW/GRS) along with the Assembly BLOS would remain available at the Polling Booth Locations with the requisite forms and Panchayat Roll, 2023, for the guidance of the electors.

The document said that disposal of claims and objections by ERO would be done with effect from September 30, 2023, (Saturday) to October 6, 2023 (Friday).