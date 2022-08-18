Secretary MEITY interacts with Chief Secretary

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday held an interaction with Union Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), Alkesh Kumar Sharma who visited the J&K State Data Centre Jammu.

On this occasion the Commissioner Secretary Information Technology (IT), Prerna Puri and senior officers from ITD J&K, NIC J&K, CDAC and JaKeGA were present.

The Secretary MeiTY reviewed the progress of e-Governance Projects and recent IT initiatives by the Government of J&K.

Commissioner Secretary IT apprised the Secretary MeiTY that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has embarked on an ambitious journey for ushering in the era of smart, efficient, responsive, transparent, citizen friendly and corruption free governance.

A number of major IT initiatives have been taken in recent times by the UT Government. These have brought about a paradigm shift in the structure of governance and the common people are really beginning to feel this transformation to forward looking, modern, people-friendly, empathetic and corruption free governance. The main emphasis is on G2C (Government to Citizen) Online Services, 213 of which have so far been launched and many of which have now been made available under a Unified Service Delivery Portal called e-UNNAT. These have been integrated with MeriPehchaan, RAS feedback mechanism, e-Payment gateway, SMS gateway, DigiLocker, Aadhar eKYC and UMANG.