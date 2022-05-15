Security arrangements reviewed for Yatra in Ramban

Ramban: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Doda- Kishtwar- Ramban range Dr Sunil Gupta along with SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma reviewed security arrangements being made at Lambar Banihal for Amarnath Yatra.
Officers of army, paramilitary forces, police and civil administration were also present.
DIG chaired a meeting at IRCON headquarters Banihal in which managers of all the Railway Construction companies participated.
Chief General Manager IRCON construction companies engaged for gave a detailed Power point presentation about the progress of USBR project achieved till date DIG ensured IRCON and KRCL that prompt action will be taken against all those trouble mongers who try to interfere in the successful completion of project by causing disruptions.