Security arrangements reviewed for Yatra in Ramban

Ramban: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Doda- Kishtwar- Ramban range Dr Sunil Gupta along with SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma reviewed security arrangements being made at Lambar Banihal for Amarnath Yatra.

Officers of army, paramilitary forces, police and civil administration were also present.

DIG chaired a meeting at IRCON headquarters Banihal in which managers of all the Railway Construction companies participated.