Security review meeting held in Kishtwar

Ramban: Jammu and Kashmir Police Kishtwar Tuesday conducted a PCPG meeting at Mughal Maidan, Tuesday.
A large number of locals and PRIs participated in the meeting which was chaired by the Additional, SP Kishtwar Rajinder Singh accompanied by DySP DAR, Zia-ul- Haq and SHO Police Station Chatroo Inspector Parvaiz Ahmed. The officers also reviewed the security situation in the Mughal Maidan area.
The officers interacted with people and sought their feedback about general security in the area and issues related to police work.
A PCPG meeting was also conducted at Mughal Maidan in which many people of the area including the Sarpanch, other PRI members and local leaders also participated. The issues projected by the participants got noted and participants appreciated the working of local police.
During the meeting, ASP Rajinder Singh also made the participants aware of evil activities and urged them to avoid drug addiction and alcoholism and refrain from indulging in anti-national activities.
The participants were advised to remain alert in this regard and also seek assistance of participants by sharing information about those miscreants whose activities are anti-social in the society so that Police may take action against them as per law
ASP also inspected police posts and Police pickets during the visit and directed the police officials to remain alert on duty and respond to any emergent situation without delay.