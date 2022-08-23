Security review meeting held in Kishtwar

Ramban: Jammu and Kashmir Police Kishtwar Tuesday conducted a PCPG meeting at Mughal Maidan, Tuesday.

A large number of locals and PRIs participated in the meeting which was chaired by the Additional, SP Kishtwar Rajinder Singh accompanied by DySP DAR, Zia-ul- Haq and SHO Police Station Chatroo Inspector Parvaiz Ahmed. The officers also reviewed the security situation in the Mughal Maidan area.

The officers interacted with people and sought their feedback about general security in the area and issues related to police work.

A PCPG meeting was also conducted at Mughal Maidan in which many people of the area including the Sarpanch, other PRI members and local leaders also participated. The issues projected by the participants got noted and participants appreciated the working of local police.