SED orders transfer of slain teacher's husband to Jammu division

Srinagar: The School Education Department has ordered the transfer of teacher Raj Kumar Attri to the Jammu division.
As per the order issued by Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) Bishwajit Kumar Singh, Attri who was posted in Government Middle School Mirhama Kulgam has been transferred to Jammu division.
"It is hereby ordered that the services of Raj Kumar Attri, teacher BMS Mirhama Kulgam are hereby placed at the disposal of director school education Jammu for further suitable adjustment in the district Samba," the order reads.
Notably the order has been issued in wake of the incident that took place at Government High School Gopalpora Kulgam following which Attri had requested for his posting in Jammu division.
Earlier this month, a non-local school teacher identified as Rajini Bala was shot at in south Kashmir's Kulgam district during working hours who later succumbed to her injuries. She was wife of Raj Kumar.