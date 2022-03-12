Selection Grade (non-functional) released to 43 JKAS officers

Jammu: J&K government has released Selection Grade (Non-functional) to 43 officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service with effect from January 1, 2022.
“In terms of Non-Functional (Monetary) Scheme (NFS) notified vide SRO-198 dated April 25, 2018, sanction is hereby accorded to the release of Selection Grade (Non-functional) of Rs 15600-39100 with grade pay of Rs 7600 (now revised to Level 12 (78800-209200] of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service with effect from January 1, 2022, in favour of these JKAS officers,” read GAD order.
Those JKAS officers, who got Selection Grade included Dilshada Akhter, Nighat Alam,Waseem Raja, Minakshi Vaid, Supriya Kohli, Seema Bharti, Mohammad Rashid, Chander Parkash, Yar Ali Khan, Sonam Chosjar, Mehraj-ud-din Shah, Girdhari Lal, Samir Ahmad Jan, Reyaz Ahmad Wani, Afaq Ahmed, Surinder Paul Sharma, Syed Shahnawaz, Mir Nasrool Hilal Jeri, Sudhir Bali, Rishi Kumar Sharma, Ajaz Qesar Malik, Sandeep Seointra, Kaiser Ahmad Bhawani, Ghulam Mohd, Varunjeet Charak, Pritam Lal Thapa, Alyaz Ahmad Naisroo, Kishore Singh, Naresh Kumar, Fareed Ahmad Kohli, Suhail Ahmad, Mita Kumari, Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdhary, Rigzin Spalgon, Gulzar Ahmad, Rafiq Ahmad Lone, Jasmeet Singh, Shaheena Khan, Saleem Beigh, Babu Ram Tandon, Pawan Kumar, Anshuman Singh and Manpreet Kour.