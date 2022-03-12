Selection Grade (non-functional) released to 43 JKAS officers

Jammu: J&K government has released Selection Grade (Non-functional) to 43 officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service with effect from January 1, 2022.

“In terms of Non-Functional (Monetary) Scheme (NFS) notified vide SRO-198 dated April 25, 2018, sanction is hereby accorded to the release of Selection Grade (Non-functional) of Rs 15600-39100 with grade pay of Rs 7600 (now revised to Level 12 (78800-209200] of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service with effect from January 1, 2022, in favour of these JKAS officers,” read GAD order.