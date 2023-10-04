SELECTION PROCESS OF 69 POSTS OF JUNIOR DIVISION CIVIL JUDGE | HC dismisses plea against JKPSC notification

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Wednesday dismissed a plea against Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC)’s notification prescribing the maximum age limit as 35 years for filling up 69 posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the Subordinate Judiciary.

Twenty-three candidates had challenged JKPSC’s notification dated August 27, 2023, with the contention that it prescribed the upper age limit of 35 years and ignored the fact that they had earlier applied under Notification No PSC/Exam/2018-19/14 dated October 9, 2019.

The petitioners said that they were entitled to one-time age relaxation as they had become overage.

The petitioners contended that the JKPSC in 2019, invited applications for 24 posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division) vide notification dated October 9, 2019.

The aggrieved candidates said that at that time they were fulfilling the requisite eligibility criteria and responded to the notification.

“But before the last date of receipt of application these posts were withdrawn vide notification dated October 24, 2019,” they said.