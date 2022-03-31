Senior BJP leader Devender Rana calls on LG Sinha

Jammu: Senior BJP leader and former legislator, Devender Singh Rana, on Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan here.

According to an official press release, Rana discussed the revival of the original route to the holy cave of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Trikuta Hills- passing through Kol Kandoli Temple Nagrota, Durga Mata temple - Pangali, Shiv temple - Thandapani - Drabi, Shiv Shakti temple – Marh, Drabi, Kali Mata temple - Gundla Talab, Ram Darbar and Shiv temple - Bamyal, Oli temple Chhapanoo-Bamyal.