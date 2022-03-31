Senior BJP leader Devender Rana calls on LG Sinha

Jammu: Senior BJP leader and former legislator, Devender Singh Rana, on Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan here.
According to an official press release, Rana discussed the revival of the original route to the holy cave of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Trikuta Hills- passing through Kol Kandoli Temple Nagrota, Durga Mata temple - Pangali, Shiv temple - Thandapani - Drabi, Shiv Shakti temple – Marh, Drabi, Kali Mata temple - Gundla Talab, Ram Darbar and Shiv temple - Bamyal, Oli temple Chhapanoo-Bamyal.
Rana also projected several demands and issues including the release of pending payments under MGNREGA; regularisation of daily wagers, besides the issue of J&K Police Border Battalions.
The Lieutenant Governor, while interacting with the senior BJP leader said that the UT government is giving a dedicated focus on exploring the full potential of J&K’s pilgrimage tourism to provide a memorable experience to the pilgrims, besides giving a fillip to the economic development of the region.
The Lieutenant Governor assured Rana that all his concerns and issues would be looked into meticulously.