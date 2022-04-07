Senior officials of EPFO on 2-day visit to J&K

Jammu: FA&CAO, EPFO, Hemant Jain, and ACC (HQ) – Delhi, Uttrakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, K. L. Taneja today jointly took stock of implementation of the EPF&MP Act, 1952 and ongoing transition of JKEPFO to EPFO here.

The officers along with other members of EPFO are on a two day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.