Senior officials of EPFO on 2-day visit to J&K

Jammu: FA&CAO, EPFO, Hemant Jain, and ACC (HQ) – Delhi, Uttrakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, K. L. Taneja today jointly took stock of implementation of the EPF&MP Act, 1952 and ongoing transition of JKEPFO to EPFO here.
The officers along with other members of EPFO are on a two day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.
On the first day of their visit, the officers held an interactive session with Employers and members of EPFO. Rajiv Bisht, Additional Central P.F Commissioner; Sanjay Bisht, Regional P.F Commissioner; M. M. Ashraf, Regional P.F Commissioner; Rizwan Uddin, Regional P.F Commissioner; Satish Kaul, Resident Director from M/s Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Retired H C Judge, Suresh Sharma; Lalit Mahajan from Industries Association Bari Brahmana and others also took part in the interactive session.
Addressing the gathering, K L Taneja emphasised on the need to fast track the process of e-nominations to avail hassle free online settlement of claims.
Hemant Jain, in his address appreciated the progress of e-nominations completed by Establishments of J&K as the Zone got felicitated for being second in All India level. He welcomed suggestions from employers and assured that the issues would be duly examined and redressed. Being the Head of Investment of EPFO, he informed that EPFO funds are being investment in most secured manner as per Investment Pattern notified by Ministry of Finance.
He also appreciated the positive feedback given by employers about better services being rendered by EPFO, Jammu and expected that the same would be continued in future also (as some of employer apprised him that claims are being settled within three to four days in RO, Jammu).
Later on, several employees of Regional Office, Jammu were felicitated for consistent performance as EPFO, Jammu settled three thousand claims in previous three days.