Services to Govt employees to become hassle-free

For facilitation of Government employees and to provide a generic, product based solution for better management of service matters through electronic service record, which includes e-Service Book, Personnel Information System and others, transfers, promotions, vigilance status, PRS etc, the GAD has initiated the process of implementation of ‘Administrative Management System’ (AMS) for all government employees.

A meeting in this regard was held under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary GAD, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi with experts of Directorate of Information Technology, University of Kashmir.

During the meeting, it was observed that ‘Administrative Management System’ is ‘one- stop solution’ for addressing issues relating to service records of all Government employees and shall be implemented in a phased manner by all departments. Initially, the online module shall be implemented by the General Administration Department and Health and Medical Education Department.