Several decisions taken during meeting of BoDs of J&K Housing Board

Srinagar: In a major initiative for expansion of Jammu city, the J&K Housing Board (JKHB) is going to develop an Integrated Smart Satellite Township for a population of about 50,000 along the ring road at Bhalwal, an official press release said.

The decision to develop the satellite township was taken today during a meeting of JKHB’s Board of Directors under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; Managing Director J&K Housing Board, Shahid Saleem; Chief Town Planner Jammu, Anil Raina; Chief Town Planner Kashmir, Iftikhar Hakim, representatives of R&B, Finance, and Planning departments and other senior officers attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.