Several delegations, individuals call on LG Sinha

Jammu: A delegation of PRI representatives from Uri led by Rafiq Ahmad Balote, BDC Chairperson called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.
The delegation apprised the Lt Governor of various public important issues pertaining to upgradation of education facilities, strengthening of road and tourism network, special police recruitment drive, and other development issues of Uri area.
Similarly, a delegation of JMC Councilors led by Suraj Prakash Padha, drew Lt Governor’s attention towards various development issues of their respective areas.
Later, Aquib Mir, youth leader also called on the Lt Governor and projected youth- related issues.
The Lt Governor interacted with the members of the delegations and gave a patient hearing to the issues and demands projected by them.
The Lt Governor observed that the Government is working with an agenda of equitable and balanced development. All the concerning issues of the people of Jammu and Kashmir would be addressed through an effective mechanism laid down by the government, he said.