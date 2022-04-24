Several Paharis unhappy over no assurance on ST status

Rajouri: Several Paharis on Sunday said they feel saddened as they found no mention of their community in the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally at Palli Samba on Sunday. They have asked BJP leadership to fulfill the promise of granted scheduled tribe (ST) status made with Paharis.
Pertinent to mention here that thousands of Paharis from areas of Rajouri and Poonch and parts of Kashmir valley took part in the rally of Prime Minister at Palli village.
Paharis while leaving from Rajouri and Poonch on Saturday told reporters that they have high hopes with this rally and are expecting some mention both of Paharis and ST status for Paharis.
"Hope is not over yet and we still have high hopes with BJP headed union government but this is true that we are feeling saddened today." said Pahari leaders on Sunday.
They said that “we were expecting some news today but there was not even any mention of Paharis from the stage.”