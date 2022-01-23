Several villages disconnected in upper reaches of Banihal

Banihal: Continuous snowfall has disconnected several areas in upper reaches here.
More than 30,000 people residing in the affected areas are facing immense hardships due to the closure of link roads.
Locals from various areas complained that authorities have failed to restore traffic on several link roads starting from Mahoo and its adjoining village. These link roads connect the hilly belt of Banihal which have been receiving heavy snowfall from the last two weeks.
“Authorities have failed to restore kink roads,” said one of the locals.
The locals claimed that the link roads like Khari Mahoo, Chamalwas– Neel road and Banihal– Mangit roads are still to be restored.
“We are facing problems to shift ailing people to hospitals,” they added.