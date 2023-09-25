SFS CONSTITUTION ISSUE | JKFS, Wildlife Protection Department officers at loggerheads

HOW WAS ‘SFS’ CONSTITUTION DEFINED DURING JANUARY 16, 2023 MEETING?

During the meeting on January 16, 2023, after threadbare deliberations, it was mentioned, “….a consensual view emerged, and accordingly, the decision was taken, subject to the orders from High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.”

The decision read as: “Members of The Jammu and Kashmir Forest Service (Gazetted) Recruitment Rules, 1970 will be constituent of “State Forest Service” for the purpose of induction into IFS and members of Wildlife and allied Forest wings shall continue to be excluded from the said purview and their services shall be governed strictly as per their respective Service Recruitment Rules. The Forest, Ecology and Environment Department shall consider issuance of an SO on above lines, after seeking concurrence of the Joint Cadre Authority, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, for constitution of the ‘State Forest Service’.”

WHAT DO OFFICERS OF DEPARTMENT OF WILDLIFE PROTECTION SAY?

However, the officers of the Department of Wildlife Protection, come out with a counter-argument.

“This is to be reiterated that we, the members of (redesignated) Assistant Wildlife Warden (ACF, Wildlife) cadre, were recruited through the J&K Public Service Commission. We were recruited through proper channels against the posts advertised by the JKPSC. So one cannot describe us as back door entries or ineligible blue-eyed persons as we are being referred to as in some media reports,” they aver.

“See, earlier the Wildlife department was a wing of the Forest department, prior to 1982, then the Gazetted cadre officers from Forest department would come here on deputation basis to handle it. So, there was an interchangeable or inter-transferable mechanism in place. Also, there were the same recruitment rules (Gazetted Service Recruitment Rules, 1970). Under those rules, there were posts designated as ACFs, Assistant Wildlife Wardens, Regional Wildlife Wardens so we were part of that schedule,” they explain.

According to them, post 1982, an independent Wildlife Department was created but to a certain level only. “SRO 158 was issued in 1994 notifying the Gazetted Service Recruitment Rules of the Wildlife Department. Still, it was not completely independent of the Forest Department. Up to the level of Assistant Wildlife Warden, the method of recruitment was direct (through PSC like we have come) as well as indirect. But in case of Regional Wildlife Warden, it would again be IFS, on deputation from the Forest Department. Above him was Chief Wildlife Warden, again an IFS from Forest department, so that way also, we (Wildlife Protection Department) are not a separate entity. Our argument is not based on assumptions or presumptions. It is based on eligibility criteria of promotion by induction into IFS – as is governed by 1966 Rules, notified by the Government of India,” they assert.

“We are contesting their definition of SFS members on the rules. They (J&K Forest (Gazetted) Service officers) presume that the officers, who have two-year training (of Forest Officer) in Forestry from the designated colleges (including Dehradun), are only the members of SFS. This is not the correct proposition and we have again contested it on the basis of rules,” they assert.

To substantiate their view-point, they state that the promotion being a condition of service and having regard to the requirement thereof, there have to be rules of recruitment governing our service conditions, which must provide avenues for promotion. “However, in our case, the J&K Wildlife (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 1994 put a complete embargo on our future promotion and our fate is sealed for all time to come. This is against natural justice,” they point out.

“See, holding substantively the post of Assistant Wildlife Warden, we are deemed to be the members of a service connected with the Forestry in view of the nature of duties attached to the post of Assistant Wildlife Warden, therefore, the action of the government in not notifying the State Forest Service as defined in Section 2(g) of the Indian Forest Service (Recruitment) Rules, and on the contrary restricting the zone of consideration for induction by promotion to the members of J&K Forest (Gazetted) Services only, renders the entire process of induction into IFS (by considering only members of J&K Forest (Gazetted) Services), illegal and unconstitutional,” they maintain.

“On the whole, our contention is based on rules, Indian Forest Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1966, wherein definition of State Forest Service is given in Rule 2(g)(i), read: “…Any such service in a State, being, a service connected with forestry and the members thereof having gazetted status, as the Central Government may, in consultation with the State Government, approve for the purpose of these rules.” And we fit the bill,” they add.

WHY IS IT NECESSARY TO NOTIFY ‘STATE FOREST SERVICE’?

Officially speaking, it was necessary to arrive at decision for the constitution of State Forest Service within the meaning and scope of Rule 2(g)(i) of the Indian Forest Service (Recruitment) Rules of 1966 read with IFS (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1966 and to overcome the challenges and constraints being faced by the department due to multiple litigations.

Reference is to a Writ Petition SWP No. 497/2013, CMP No. 809/2013, titled Rashid Yahya Naqash and Others Vs Union of India and Others, which was filed by some members of the Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife (Gazetted) Service in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, seeking, inter-alia, issuance of a writ of mandamus, commanding the respondents therein to notify the State Forest Service in terms of Rule 2(g)(i) of the Indian Forest Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1966, read with IFS (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1966. The petitioners had also sought their inclusion into the State Forest Service of J&K after rendering them eligible for consideration for promotion to IFS.

High Court, by way of an order dated February 12, 2019, had asked respondents to notify the ‘State Forest Service’ and also prepare a list of suitable officers for induction into Indian Forest Service by promotion in accordance with IFS (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1966, after notification of ‘State Forest Service.’

Consequent to these orders of the High Court, some members of the Jammu and Kashmir Forest (Gazetted) Service approached the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and filed LPA SW No. 33/2019 [LPA no. 60/2019], titled Abhijeet Joshi and Others Vs Union of India and Others. High Court, in its order on October 27, 2020, in the matter held, “….The official respondents may proceed ahead in the matter, however, the final decision qua induction shall not be taken unless further orders from this court.”