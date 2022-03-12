Sgr-Jmu highway open for vehicular traffic

Ramban: Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for every type of vehicular traffic movement on Saturday.

Traffic officials at Traffic Control Unit said that hundreds of vehicles plied towards their respective destinations on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway without any interruption.

Meanwhile, as per fresh advisory issued by the Traffic Police Headquarters, subject to fair weather and better road condition, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and private cars would be allowed from both sides on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.