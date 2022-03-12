Sgr-Jmu highway open for vehicular traffic

Ramban: Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for every type of vehicular traffic movement on Saturday.
Traffic officials at Traffic Control Unit said that hundreds of vehicles plied towards their respective destinations on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway without any interruption.
Meanwhile, as per fresh advisory issued by the Traffic Police Headquarters, subject to fair weather and better road condition, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and private cars would be allowed from both sides on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
The cut off timings for Kashmir-bound LMVs and private cars from Nagrota, Jammu has been fixed at 7 am to 12 pm and from Jakhani Udhampur at 8 am to 1 pm.
The cut off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs through Banihal-Qazigund tunnel has been fixed at 7 am to 12 pm on Sunday.
No vehicles would be allowed before and after cut-off timings, the advisory said.
HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Srinagar after assessing the traffic situation on the National Highway.