Sgr-Jmu highway witnesses heavy rush of vehicles

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Thursday.
Traffic officials regulating the traffic in Ramban said that the highway witnessed heavy rush of vehicles and despite that traffic was moving smoothly and without interruption.
They said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, medium, and heavy vehicles plied on either side of the highway whereas heavy load carriers like trucks were moving towards Jammu smoothly.
Earlier, during the day, traffic congestion was witnessed at a few construction sites and narrow road stretches on the highway. Officials said that adequate traffic personnel were deployed on the highway for monitoring and regulation of traffic.
Traffic authorities said that during the past 24 hours up to 5 pm on Thursday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 50 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 19 minutes due to earth cutting at Wagon, Banihal and for 31 minutes due to closure of Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, light and medium passenger vehicles would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway while heavy vehicles would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur to move towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway Friday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Udhampur has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs. They also advised the security forces not to ply against the convoy in view of possible traffic congestion due to the narrow carriageway between Nashri and Banihal on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.