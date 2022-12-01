Sgr-Jmu highway witnesses heavy rush of vehicles

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Thursday.

Traffic officials regulating the traffic in Ramban said that the highway witnessed heavy rush of vehicles and despite that traffic was moving smoothly and without interruption.

They said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, medium, and heavy vehicles plied on either side of the highway whereas heavy load carriers like trucks were moving towards Jammu smoothly.

Earlier, during the day, traffic congestion was witnessed at a few construction sites and narrow road stretches on the highway. Officials said that adequate traffic personnel were deployed on the highway for monitoring and regulation of traffic.