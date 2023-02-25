Sgr-Jmu Highway witnesses massive traffic congestion

Ramban: Massive traffic congestion was witnessed on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway due to intermittent triggering of rolling stones on Mehar-Cafeteria, Shalgari and due to apathy of multiple bottlenecks between Nashri to Banihal, causing congestion on the highway on Saturday.

The traffic congestion on the highway was reported a day after Friday's closure.

The highway was thrown open Saturday morning and the Traffic Police asked the vehicle operators and citizens to strictly follow lane discipline and one-way traffic norms on the highway.

SSP Traffic National Highway, Ramban, Mohita Sharma said intermittent shooting stones at Mehar and Shalgari were hampering traffic movement on the highway and vehicles were being allowed on a one-by-one basis. Sharma said huge traffic pressure was witnessed on both sides of the highway.