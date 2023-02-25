Sgr-Jmu Highway witnesses massive traffic congestion

Ramban: Massive traffic congestion was witnessed on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway due to intermittent triggering of rolling stones on Mehar-Cafeteria, Shalgari and due to apathy of multiple bottlenecks between Nashri to Banihal, causing congestion on the highway on Saturday.
The traffic congestion on the highway was reported a day after Friday's closure.
The highway was thrown open Saturday morning and the Traffic Police asked the vehicle operators and citizens to strictly follow lane discipline and one-way traffic norms on the highway.
SSP Traffic National Highway, Ramban, Mohita Sharma said intermittent shooting stones at Mehar and Shalgari were hampering traffic movement on the highway and vehicles were being allowed on a one-by-one basis. Sharma said huge traffic pressure was witnessed on both sides of the highway.
There are multiple bottlenecks on the highway between Nashri and Banihal due to which commuters and drivers witnessed severe traffic jams from Chanderkote to Banihal.
The travelers were caught in bad situations due to traffic congestion and due to the huge presence of traffic on the highway.
Hundreds of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) remained stuck after brief intervals in traffic jams on both sides of the highway.
Some ambulances carrying patients were also trapped in traffic jams.
The worst hit were the passenger vehicles carrying women, and children who remained stuck in traffic jams at various places between Chanderkote and Ramsu.
Traffic Police held vehicle operators responsible for causing traffic snarls on the highway saying that every vehicle operator was in a hurry to go ahead of another passing vehicle to reach his destination.
The Traffic Police officials said that this attitude of vehicle operators became the main cause of traffic jams on the highway.
A Traffic Police official monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban clarified the reason for traffic congestion saying that due to heavy traffic on the highway, which was allowed to ply after remaining closed for weekly repairs and maintenance from both sides on Friday, traffic jams were witnessed at various places due to the heavy inflow of traffic.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam tweeted, “Those driving on highway NH-44 are exhorted to obey traffic rules. If you want to reach your destinations, drive in your own lane. Remember there are women patients and students who are caught up for hours together for no fault of theirs (sic).”