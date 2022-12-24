Sgr-Jmu NH open

Meanwhile, the Traffic Police Department issued an advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions LMVs would be allowed from both sides whereas HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Sunday morning.

People have been advised to undertake journeys on the highway only after the confirming status of the road from TCU Srinagar, TCU Jammu, and TCU Ramban on Sunday.

The cut-off timing for the LMVs has been fixed as 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu and Jakhani, Udhampur from 9 am to 12 noon.

The cut-off timings for the Jammu-bound LMVs has been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir.

No vehicle would be allowed before and after the cut-off timings.

The security forces have been advised not to ply against the advisory due to possible traffic congestion because of the narrow carriageway between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.