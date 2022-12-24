Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) on Saturday.
The J&K Traffic Police authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to Saturday 5 pm, the highway remained blocked for 32 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.
They said that the movement of traffic also remained slow due to the breakdown of HMVs at different places between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.
Traffic regulating authorities in Ramban said that a huge rush of vehicles was witnessed on the highway with hundreds of passenger vehicles plied on both sides of the highway.
They said oil, gas, and heavy load carriers carrying essential commodities for Kashmir were also allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur.
However, commuters and drivers complained that they remained stuck in long queues for brief intervals at various narrow road stretches of the highway between Nashri and Banihal
Traffic officials at the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Ramban said HMVs released from Udhampur were heading towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, the Traffic Police Department issued an advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions LMVs would be allowed from both sides whereas HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Sunday morning.
People have been advised to undertake journeys on the highway only after the confirming status of the road from TCU Srinagar, TCU Jammu, and TCU Ramban on Sunday.
The cut-off timing for the LMVs has been fixed as 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu and Jakhani, Udhampur from 9 am to 12 noon.
The cut-off timings for the Jammu-bound LMVs has been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir.
No vehicle would be allowed before and after the cut-off timings.
The security forces have been advised not to ply against the advisory due to possible traffic congestion because of the narrow carriageway between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.