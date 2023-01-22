Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Sunday.
However, traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 11 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 6 minutes due to a landslide at Dewal, Udhampur, for 50 minutes at Ramsu, and for 15 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar, Ramban on Sunday afternoon.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.
They said HMVs including oil and LPG tankers allowed moving from Jakhani, Udhampur Sunda crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway and were heading towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Monday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Monday morning.
The cut-off timings for Srinagar-bound LMVs have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu, and from 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur. The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed from 9 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir on Monday.
The traffic authorities have advised the people not to undertake journeys without confirming the status of roads from TCU Jammu, TCU Udhampur, TCU Ramban, and TCU Srinagar as the Meteorological Department had predicted heavy snow and rainfall for a few days.
They said that there were chances of the highway blockade.