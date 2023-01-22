Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Sunday.

However, traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 11 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 6 minutes due to a landslide at Dewal, Udhampur, for 50 minutes at Ramsu, and for 15 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar, Ramban on Sunday afternoon.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.

They said HMVs including oil and LPG tankers allowed moving from Jakhani, Udhampur Sunda crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway and were heading towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.