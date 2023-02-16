Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicle (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Thursday.
However, vehicle operators and commuters witnessed traffic congestion at various single-lane road stretches.
The traffic on the highway was disrupted due to frequent landslides and shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of the highway in Ramban since Sunday due to which free flow of traffic was disrupted on several occasions.
The traffic was restored after 10 hour and 40 minute long blockade on the Mehar Cafeteria stretch of Ramban late Wednesday evening.