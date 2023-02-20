State

Sgr-Jmu NH open

Sgr-Jmu highway
Sgr-Jmu highway File: ANI
M M PARVAIZ

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) on Monday.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Monday, the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 15 minutes.

The highway remained blocked for 37 minutes due to the closure of Chenani-Nashri tunnel and 38 minutes due to closure of Banihal-Qazigund tunnel.

They said that the vehicular traffic remained slow due to breakdown of four Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) between Nashri and Banihal on the highway.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com