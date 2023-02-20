Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) on Monday.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Monday, the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 15 minutes.
The highway remained blocked for 37 minutes due to the closure of Chenani-Nashri tunnel and 38 minutes due to closure of Banihal-Qazigund tunnel.
They said that the vehicular traffic remained slow due to breakdown of four Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) between Nashri and Banihal on the highway.