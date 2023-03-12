Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Sunday.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the highway remained blocked for 7 hours and 48 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 39 minutes due to shooting stones on the Mehar Cafeteria stretch for 3 hours and 19 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel, and 30 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund-tunnel.

They said that the movement of traffic also remained slow due to the breakdown of five HMVs and movement of some bovine animals on the highway.