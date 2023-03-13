Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Monday.
The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Monday, the highway remained blocked for 5 hours and 12 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 27 minutes due to shooting stones on the Mehar Cafeteria stretch, for 35 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel, and for 2 hours and 30 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund-tunnel.
The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic also remained slow due to the breakdown of four HMVs and movement of some bovine animals on the highway.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs headed for their respective destinations.
They said hundreds of HMVs also crossed Nashri, Banihal for Kashmir.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Tuesday.
The cut-off timings have been fixed from 7 am to 12 pm from Nagrota, Jammu, and from 8 am to 1 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Srinagar-bound LMVs.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed from 8 am to 12 pm from Qazigund, Kashmir.
The Traffic Department officials said no vehicle would be allowed to ply before or after the fixed cut-off timings.
They advised the people to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Jammu, TCU Srinagar, and TCU Ramban.