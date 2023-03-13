Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Monday.

The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Monday, the highway remained blocked for 5 hours and 12 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 27 minutes due to shooting stones on the Mehar Cafeteria stretch, for 35 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel, and for 2 hours and 30 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund-tunnel.

The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic also remained slow due to the breakdown of four HMVs and movement of some bovine animals on the highway.