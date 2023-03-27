Sgr-Jmu NH open

Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway on Tuesday. It said that since Jammu bound HMVs could not be released from Qazigund, Kashmir due to a delay in clearance of Kashmir bound HMV traffic due to shooting stones and landslides at several places on the highway, after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Tuesday morning, HMVs would be allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund, Kashmir.

TCU Srinagar has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.

The cut-off timings have been fixed from 8 am to 12 pm from Nagrota, Jammu, and from 9 am to 1 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Srinagar-bound LMVs. The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed from 8 am to 12 pm from Qazigund, Kashmir.

People have been advised to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from TCU Jammu, TCU Srinagar, and TCU Ramban.

Security forces have been directed not to ply against the advisory because of the narrow carriageways between Nashri-Banihal.

On Saturday, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta had impressed upon the traffic authorities to completely do away with the halting of trucks at Nagrota and Qazigund on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.