Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Saturday.

The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Saturday, the highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 23 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 23 minutes due to landslides at Shalgari, Banihal, for 20 minutes due to shooting stones at Cafeteria, Ramban, and for 40 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.

They traffic authorities said that movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of eight HMVs and movement of nomads and their livestock.