Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Saturday.
The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Saturday, the highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 23 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 23 minutes due to landslides at Shalgari, Banihal, for 20 minutes due to shooting stones at Cafeteria, Ramban, and for 40 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.
They traffic authorities said that movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of eight HMVs and movement of nomads and their livestock.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations. They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir crossed the Banihal-Ramban sector toward Jammu in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Sunday morning.