Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of vehicles carrying Amarnath yatris, tourists, and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Wednesday.

However, the free flow of traffic was disrupted due to the breakdown of 15 HMVs and due to the narrow road stretch at Dalwass on Mehar-Cafeteria, and at other places between Nashri and Banihal.

Traffic officials said that hundreds of vehicles carrying Amarnath yatris and tourists, private cars, and LMVs carrying passengers crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations.

They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir headed towards Jammu in a regulated manner.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Department issued an advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, Amarnath Yatra vehicles, private cars, and LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed to ply towards Kashmir on Thursday.