Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Tuesday.
However, the traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the highway remained blocked for 47 minutes due the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.
They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of five HMVs.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.
They said HMVs including oil and LPG tankers carrying essential supplies for Kashmir were allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway to head towards their respective destinations in Kashmir.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Wednesday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Wednesday morning.
The cut-off timings have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu, and from 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Srinagar-bound LMVs.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir on Wednesday.
No vehicle would be allowed to move before or after the cut off timings, the authorities said.
They advised the people to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from TCU Jammu, TCU Srinagar, and TCU Ramban.