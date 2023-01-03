Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Tuesday.

However, the traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the highway remained blocked for 47 minutes due the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.

They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of five HMVs.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.

They said HMVs including oil and LPG tankers carrying essential supplies for Kashmir were allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway to head towards their respective destinations in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Wednesday morning.