Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Wednesday.
However, traffic officials said, during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for 35 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) Tunnel.
They said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of one HMV between Nashri and Banihal on the highway.
Traffic officials in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs including heavy and medium load carriers have crossed the Banihal-Nashri sector of the highway towards their respective destinations.
They said heavy traffic was moving without any interruption toward Jammu.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway while HMVs stopped at Jakhani, Udhampur would be allowed to move towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on Wednesday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Udhampur has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.
Security forces have been advised not to ply against the traffic plan due to possible traffic congestion because of the narrow carriageway between Nashri and Banihal on the highway.