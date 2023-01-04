Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Wednesday.

However, traffic officials said, during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for 35 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) Tunnel.

They said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of one HMV between Nashri and Banihal on the highway.

Traffic officials in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs including heavy and medium load carriers have crossed the Banihal-Nashri sector of the highway towards their respective destinations.