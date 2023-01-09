Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Monday.

However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Monday, the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 32 minutes.

They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of an HMV.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.

They said HMVs including oil and LPG tankers allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur Monday morning crossed Ramban-Banihal.