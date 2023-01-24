Sgr-Jmu NH open despite inclement weather

Ramban: Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for brief periods due to the triggering of rolling stones at Panthyal between Ramban and Banihal sectors of the highway on Tuesday.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the highway in Ramban said that despite intermittent triggering of shooting stones following rain that started lashing in the area since Tuesday morning, scores of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) crossed the Nashri-Banihal stretch of the highway for their respective destinations on Tuesday.

They said Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) carrying essential commodities for Kashmir headed to the Valley at a slow pace.